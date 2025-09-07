Rijiju strongly condemns vandalism of Ashoka Emblem at Hazratbal shrine 

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem at the Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, he said, “Hazratbal Shrine is a symbol of peace. The shrine’s deep connection to the Prophet Muhammad’s relic has truly contributed to its image as a beacon of “Faith & Unity”. I strongly condemn the vandalism of the sacred Ashoka Emblem from the Dargah Hazratbal inauguration stone.”

He was responding to Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakshan Andrabi, who strongly condemned the vandalism, terming it a “terrorist attack” and demanding legal action against the perpetrators.

A viral video showed a mob defacing the national emblem on a marble plaque at the shrine, citing that sculpting figures goes against Islamic ethos.

“This incident is very unfortunate. Tarnishing the national emblem is a terrorist attack, and the attackers are the goons of a political party. These people destroyed Kashmir earlier as well, and now they have openly come inside the Dargah Sharif,” said Andrabi.

Further elaborating on the incident, Andrabi also said that the mob that attacked the dargah committed a “huge crime” and an FIR will be filed against them.

“Our administrator had a narrow escape. The mob attacked him as well… This mob has committed a huge crime by tarnishing the national emblem. They have damaged the dignity of the dargah, and once they are identified, they will be banned from entering the dargah for life, and an FIR will be filed against them,” she added.

A controversy erupted at the revered Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar when a mob vandalised the Ashoka Emblem on the foundation stone, sparking a heated debate about national symbols and religious sentiments.

National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq criticised the installation of the Ashoka Emblem, stating it violated Islamic principles that forbid idol worship.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded action against those responsible, labelling the installation as “blasphemous” and calling for the disbandment of the Waqf Board.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the use of the national emblem on the plaque, emphasising that government emblems are not used in religious places.

The Hazratbal Shrine is a revered religious site in Srinagar, housing the holy relic of the Prophet Mohammad. (ANI)