Rijiju accuses Rahul Gandhi of misleading people on foreign policy “by speaking language of Pakistan”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to China and said as Leader of the Opposition, “he should not say anything against the country”.

Rijiju also called for constructive discussions during the monsoon session of Parliament which begins on July 21, saying that nothing will be achieved if opposition creates ruckus.

“Parliament is about to begin. Whatever issue comes up in Parliament, we will listen to it. Yesterday I had a very good meeting with Kharge ji and Rahul ji. I keep having regular meetings with leaders of other opposition parties. Being a parliamentary minister, it is my responsibility to maintain coordination with everyone. But whatever the issue is, we can resolve it only by discussing. Nothing will be achieved by creating a ruckus,” Rijiju told reporters.

He said there should be bipartisan view on the country’s foreign policy. He accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking language of Pakistan.

“The way Rahul Gandhi tries to mislead people on foreign policy by speaking the language of Pakistan, it harms the country. We will suggest to him that as the leader of the opposition, he should not say anything against the country,” Rijiju said.

“Now you blame the Prime Minister for foreign policy, instead of uniting the country, you speak against the Prime Minister of the country. What does the country gain from this? Opposition does not mean abusing the country. The opposition also has a role in doing good work for the country… When it comes to foreign policy, we should not be divided. During the Congress government, we did not attack the Prime Minister separately on foreign policy. The way Rahul Gandhi tries to mislead people on foreign policy by speaking the language of Pakistan, it harms the country. We will suggest to him that as the leader of the opposition, he should not say anything anti-national,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, had slammed Jaishankar over his remarks during visit to China to attend meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers.

“I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full blown circus aimed at destroying India’s foreign policy,” Rahul Gandhi had said in a post on X, attaching a news about Jaishankar meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Congress also held a press conference, alleging that Jaishankar has expressed “bonhomie” with China during his visit to the country to take part in the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting.

The party said that Beijing had fully supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and instead of “a stern response”, the Union Minister has “praised China”.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that there is a consensus between the government and the opposition on the agenda of Parliament.

“Parliament will function properly only when there is a consensus between the government and the opposition and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that there is a consensus between the two…” Ramesh said. (ANI)