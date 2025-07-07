RFID counters set up to track Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims’ movement

In a bid to ensure the safety and efficient monitoring of devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards are being distributed to pilgrims. The Ramban District Informatics Centre has set up multiple RFID distribution counters at Yatri Niwas and various langar sites in Chanderkot, manned by trained computer operators.

An Amarnath Yatra pilgrim came to the distribution counter to get an RFID card. While speaking to ANI, she stated that the RFID card would help people locate them in case of an emergency.

“I have come here to get an RFID card for my Yatra, which starts from Baltal. This RFID card will help people locate us in case of any emergency situation,” she said.

Meanwhile, the fifth batch of devotees, who had arrived at Chanderkote in Ramban district on Saturday, departed from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for their onward journey to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji.

Speaking about his experience, Nilesh Upadhyay, a pilgrim undertaking the yatra for the 13th time, said, “I have come here for the 13th time. The arrangements are very good… There is peace here…”.

Another pilgrim on the way to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, Siddharth Agrawal, said, “I am here for the first time… We thought that the no. of devotees would be less because of the recent incident. But that is not the case. The armed forces are working hard for us. We may not have had the courage to come here had it not been for the security forces… We are roaming around freely because they are standing here with guns… I salute the CRPF and the J&K police…”

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that around 26,000-27,000 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath Yatra since the start of the annual pilgrimage, dispelling the misconception that the enthusiasm of pilgrims would decrease following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Minister attributed the high turnout of pilgrims as a testament to the government’s success and said that people have confidence that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there would be no shortcomings in the security arrangements. (ANI)