Revised school timings amid heatwave draw widespread criticism

Srinagar, Jul 07: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to reopen schools with revised early morning timings has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who called the move harsh and ill-conceived, especially amid the ongoing heatwave in the Valley.As per the new schedule, schools within Srinagar Municipal limits will now open at 7:30 am, while those in rural areas will begin at 8:00 am, said Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday. She added that after dispersal, there will be a one-hour break followed by two online classes.Opposition leaders have raised serious concerns over the practicality of the move, especially for children attending government-run schools lacking even basic facilities like fans. “Dragging groggy children to school at 7:30 am in this scorching heat especially when so many government schools lack fans is illogical & cruel. What about remote far flung areas? Are they expected to leave home at the crack of dawn?” questioned PDP leader Iltija Mufti in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She further remarked, “Far from relief, does the addition of online classes towards the end take into consideration how fatigued these kids will be or that some can’t afford smartphones?” “This government’s education policies are being dictated by private schools that operate like a money extorting mafia. Wondering who came up with this absurd & preposterous hybrid diktat?” she added.Waheed ur Rehman Para, PDP leader and MLA Pulwama, also voiced his concern over the revised timing. “Requiring students to report to schools in Srinagar by 7:30 is somehow unreasonable, particularly for those commuting from far-off areas. Coupled with school dispersal at 11 or 12 noon, right when the day’s heat is at its peak, wouldn’t be appropriate,” Para said. Proposing an approach, Para said, “A more balanced approach is needed. Hybrid models, such as alternate-day physical and online classes, or shifting a portion of learning to early evening hours online as decided, could ease the burden during this peak heat wave while maintaining academic continuity.” Joining the criticism, People’s Conference leader and Chairman DDC Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpuri, said the move is “deeply concerning.”“This is an unwelcomed decision by the government. Forcing students back to school amidst an ongoing heatwave is deeply concerning,” he posted on X. “The health & well-being of children must come first. Alternate methods like continued online classes should have been prioritized,” he added.