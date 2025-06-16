Revenue officers accord emotional adieu to outgoing DC Srinagar

Srinagar June 15: Revenue Officers of Srinagar Administration organized a warm farewell function to honour and accord an emotional adieu to outgoing District Magistrate(DM) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat here today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Commissioner Development, Syed Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Umar Gulzar, SDM East, Zubair Ahmad, SDM West, Irfan Bahadur and All Tehsildars of the District were present in the function.

On the occasion all the Officers unanimously highlighted professionalism of the outgoing District Magistrate in managing challenging situations, his cooperative approach, and his dedication to improve the administration process for large public good. The Officers also acknowledged the dedication, humility, and quality leadership consistent encouragement of the team Srinagar by the outgoing District Magistrate throughout his tenure.

The Officers especially credited the Outgoing DM for his incredible role in novel technological interventions in order to put in place a streamlined, transparent and time bound public service delivery and grievance redressal mechanism.

In the area of revenue record maintenance and updation, the DM was lauded for his unflinching resolve to standardize and sanitise the revenue records in a situation when one would be tempted to look the other way. As a result, the Revenue maps of 40 Estates , some of which were missing/out of use for decades altogether, were restored, scanned and digitized, paving way for an era of genuine and transparent land transactions in the District, thereby providing a guarantee to the priceless savings of the common people.

They also underlined the other initiatives of the outgoing District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner including Online Grievance Redressal Portal, e-Arzi, WhatsApp Chatbots etc.

Expressing his gratitude to the Officers, the outgoing District Magistrate thanked the Officers particularly in efforts related to the streamlining and digitization of revenue records. He also acknowledged the dedication of the officers in ensuring the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the District.

The function concluded with the presentation of tokens of appreciation to the outgoing District Magistrate, marking a respectful and emotional farewell to him.