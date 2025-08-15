Resurgent India @ 79

The nation is celebrating the 79th independence day today and this marks the march of India into a new phase of the national life when global uncertainty is at its peak due to conflict and economic war.It goes to the credit of the people in India that amid the challenges posed by emerging geo-strategic impulses we have withstood the tremors that have otherwise shook many strong nations . The reason for this resurgence lies in the firm foundation of India that has withstood the test of the times. President Droupadi Murmu in her speech on the eve of the independence day has rightly underlined India’s democratic ethos that define our national character nurtured by the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. The President has also brought to the fore India’s economic resilience that is exhibited by the 6.5 percent GDP growth, infrastructural expansion and the importance of the flagship initiatives of the Government of India like Make-in-India and Atmanirbar Bharat. Her call for a collective resolve to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 is indeed the national requirement and overdue. Her speech can be taken as an indicator of the national destiny that India will achieve in the years to come . This year was indeed a watershed year for India as the nation has achieved a new normal in terms of the national security paradigm. This can be understood by the success of Operation Sindoor. The president is absolutely right when she says, “I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 12th consecutive time. He is expected to underline India’s commitment to an uncompromising stand on national security, economic growth and the expansion of the welfare model. There is every possibility that he will also take into account the mood of the nation in terms of the economic challenges and foreign relations due to the uncertainty that has emerged after the launch of tariff war by the United States of America under the leadership of Donald Trump. The adversarial position taken by the Trump regime against India when it was claimed by the mandarins that India and the US have moved ahead and have forged good friendly relations. The Prime Minister’s message on this issue will be watched by one and all. Focus on the self-reliant India based on the policy of Atmanirbar Bharat and the mission of Viksit Bharat to be achieved by 2047 is expected to echo in the independence speech of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also set the new record in terms of delivering the speeches from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. He moves ahead the record of 11 speeches of the former Prime Minister Mrs.Indira Gandhi today with his 12th consecutive independence speech to stand next to the First Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. In the emerging geo-political scenario and the turn of events in the Indian neighbourhood both on the Eastern and Western Front,the Prime Minister is expected to deliver a strong national message in the backdrop of the objectives of the Operation Sindoor that has given a clear message that India wont allow terrorism to be used as the instrument of state policy and plausible deniability.