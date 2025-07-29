“Result of govt’s zero tolerance policy that Pahalgam accused have been shot dead”: Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta

Ladakh Lieutenant General (LG) Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday, applauding Operation Mahadev, stated that it was the result of the government’s zero tolerance policy that the accused in the deadly Pahalgam attack had been shot dead.

“Stone pelting has ended. Lakhs of people who would join the funerals of terrorists have come to an end. It is a result of the central government’s zero-tolerance policy that the Pahalgam accused have been shot dead…” Gupta told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, in his address, confirmed that three terrorists involved in the killing of civilians had been eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah said while addressing the lower house.

“Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families for asking about their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones,” he added.

The Home Minister also informed Lok Sabha that the Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Suleman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during the recent Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

“… In Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran–these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police… Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist… All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated…,” Shah said during the second debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

Shah was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech on both Operation Sindoor and Mahadev.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that security operations played a vital role in eliminating “cowardly terrorists” in India.

“In this remarkable speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, which have played a vital role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. His address also focuses on our Government’s efforts towards keeping our nation secure,” said PM Modi. (ANI)