Result Declared for PET/PST for the Post of Constable held on 26 August 2025.

The list of candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the post of Constable, (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department advertised vide Notification No. 01 of 2024 conducted on 26-08-2025 at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar is declared.

List of Female Candidates who Qualified PET/PST.

