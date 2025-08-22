Jammu and Kashmir NewsKashmirSEO

Result Declared for PET/PST for the Post of Constable held on 22 August 2025

The list of candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the post of Constable, (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department advertised vide Notification No. 01 of 2024 conducted on 22-08-2025 at Bakshi Stadium. Check the List below.

List of Candidates who Qualified PET/PST

