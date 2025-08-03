Restoring J&K’s rights is New Delhi’s obligation, not a favour to the people: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday stated that, “Although New Delhi has caused suffering to the people of Jammu and Kashmir over the years, the resolution of their problems will also have to come from New Delhi — not from anywhere else.”

He added, “Restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s rights will not be a favour to its people; it is New Delhi’s obligation.”

Apni Party President made these remarks today while addressing a party workers’ convention in Uri, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The convention was attended by leaders and senior party workers from across the Uri constituency.

Addressing the occasion, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged the Centre to restore the rights of the people. He said, “The Centre — regardless of who was in power — has inflicted several wounds on us. However, it must restore our rights, and that too as an obligation, not a favour.”

He also urged the Centre to intervene and ensure that “NHPC fulfils the conditions laid down at the time of establishing power projects — including providing benefits to local populations — and that area development funds are properly utilised in the concerned areas.”

“Have the children of those who gave their land for these power projects received jobs? If not, then provide employment to them as per the conditions laid down at the time of setting up these projects. Similarly, we want to know whether NHPC is properly utilising the area development fund,” he added.

He went on to say, “The waters flowing from Jammu and Kashmir have been sold to neighbouring country for the past eighty years under a treaty. But what have J&K people gained from this agreement? At least, we should have received free electricity from these waters.”

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also said that New Delhi has failed to ensure the benefits of democracy reach the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “In 1947, we had chosen to remain with India so that we can enjoy the benefits of democracy, but even that was denied to us for decades. In 1987 elections, Syed Salahuddin emerged only because he won the election but someone else was declared a winner. It is only a couple of decades since we have comparatively fear elections here.”

He also blamed ruling NC of befooling people through fake promises.

He said, “They (NC) have always misled the people with false promises. This time, they claimed they would restore Articles 370 and 35A and ensure the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. They also promised to provide one lakh jobs within six months of coming to power, along with a certain amount of free gas and electricity to consumers. All these promises were empty—made only to mislead innocent voters and secure their votes.”

“Despite the Chief Minister’s promise, the government has failed to provide safety bunkers for border residents living along the LoC, who remain constantly vulnerable. I assure you that I will bring this matter to the notice of the Lieutenant Governor and ensure that these bunkers are constructed as soon as possible,” he added. Apni Party President urged people to vote wisely in ULB and Panchayat elections whenever they are held.

Speaking on the occasion, the party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir urged centre to initiate a dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “This is the right time for the Centre to initiate a dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir to address their pressing problems and grievances. It is imperative that such a dialogue takes place to put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of sustained peace, enduring prosperity, and development.

Mir reiterated his demand for holding immediate panchayat and ULB polls in J&K. He said, “Panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) elections must be conducted without further delay to allow people to elect their representatives at the grassroots level. These elections will strengthen the democratic system and also empower common citizens.”

Ghulam Hassan Mir emphasised the need to create employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “The growing unemployment is a grave concern here, and our youth are suffering due to the challenges caused by joblessness. We must create employment opportunities so that our younger generation does not continue to suffer. The government must come up with concrete solutions to address this escalating problem.”

Mir said that the Apni Party’s primary agenda is to free the people from political oppression, exploitation, and the politics of emotional sloganeering.

Besides Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Ghulam Hassan Mir, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included party’s District President Baramulla Shabir Ahmad Shah, Senior vice District President Baramulla Mehmood Bukhari, Constituency In-charge Uri Chowdary Mushtaq, District committee member Baramulla Sheikh Maqsood, and others.