SEOVideo Restore J&K statehood soon; border tourism like Gurez can cut joblessness, boost economy: CM Omar Last updated: August 7, 2025 6:39 pm RK Online Desk Published: August 7, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE Casualties feared, several injured as CRPF vehicle falls off road in Basantgar, Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Ramban holds Public Darbar in Gandari, addresses grievances MeT Forecasts Light Snowfall in Plains Today, Improvement Expected from Friday Padma Shri Awardee, kashmiri Musical instrimental Craftsman, speaks to Rising Kashmir State Tobacco Control Cell holds NTCP orientation workshop for stakeholders in Srinagar TAGGED:Abrogation Article 370Amit Shah on J&K statehoodKashmir state Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article Will bring tourists, jobs but protect nature; vows full mobile connectivity in Chorwan: CM Omar Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News Will bring tourists, jobs but protect nature; vows full mobile connectivity in Chorwan: CM Omar SEO Video August 7, 2025 Police conduct raid of Bookshops following Govt Ban on Books peddling anti-nationalist ideologies in Srinagar Breaking City August 7, 2025 “Russia must take real steps to end its aggression”: Zelensky calls for direct talks with Putin Breaking World August 7, 2025 Cluster University holds rally, street play on Nasha Mukt Bharat under Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative Video August 7, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts Restore J&K statehood soon; border tourism like Gurez can cut joblessness, boost economy: CM Omar Will bring tourists, jobs but protect nature; vows full mobile connectivity in Chorwan: CM Omar Police conduct raid of Bookshops following Govt Ban on Books peddling anti-nationalist ideologies in Srinagar “Russia must take real steps to end its aggression”: Zelensky calls for direct talks with Putin Cluster University holds rally, street play on Nasha Mukt Bharat under Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative Recent Comments