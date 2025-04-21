Restoration of statehood crucial for alleviating people’s issues: Dr Farooq

Srinagar, Apr 20: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the Omar Abdullah-led government is “spearheading a new era of development” in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the early restoration of promised statehood will significantly enhance the ongoing efforts of the democratically elected government to effectively serve the people of J&K.

Dr Abdullah made these remarks while addressing a gathering of workers in Marh, Jammu. During the event, he warmly welcomed Mohan Lal Kaith, a retired SSP, into the National Conference, the party said in a statement issued here.

Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary also spoke on the occasion, expressing his enthusiasm for Kaith’s decision to join the party. Both leaders agreed that Kaith’s joining will further fortify the party’s presence on the ground.

Notable attendees included Additional General Secretary Ajay Kumar Sadohtra, Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, MLAs Altaf Ahmad Wani, Sajjad Shaheen, Ajaz Jan and party leaders.

In his speech, Dr Farooq underscored the widespread support that JKNC enjoys across Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that the recent elections have only reinforced this fact, showcasing the party’s strong connection with people from various backgrounds.

The NC chief reminded New Delhi of its commitment to restoring statehood, emphasising that the Omar-led government is already making significant progress in providing administrative relief to the people. However, he stressed that the restoration of statehood is crucial for the newly elected democratic government to effectively serve the diverse population of Jammu and Kashmir.