Restoration of roads, power & water supply in full swing: DC

RK News Service

Reasi, Sep 08: Deputy Commissioner Reasi Nidhi Malik, who also serves as Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Monday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess restoration works across the district. The review focused on restoration of road connectivity, power and water supply, ration availability and relief distribution in the subdivisions of Katra, Mahore and Dharmari.

A statement issued here said that the Deputy Commissioner directed JPDCL to ensure adequate electricity supply in Chassana and Gulabgarh to address network issues flagged by SDM Mahore. The Jal Shakti Department and Health Department were instructed to intensify water testing and ensure chlorination in relief camps and storage areas to prevent waterborne diseases. The Chief Medical Officer and Jal Shakti officials were also directed to submit regular reports on water testing across the district.

Highlighting the availability of essential supplies, DC Malik informed that ration has been delivered to seven locations in Mahore where scarcity was reported. The SDMs have been tasked with monitoring ration and essential supply distribution on a daily basis. She further added that ration for Sawalkote is being supplied by special trains running for four days, until road connectivity is fully restored. For Sarhi Bhomag, the administration has taken up the matter with the Army and higher authorities to arrange airlifting of ration; meanwhile, manual routes are being utilized to ensure timely delivery.

On road connectivity, the DC noted that while most roads have been reopened, a few including Sarsot, Bagodas and Gulabgarh (under PMGSY) remain blocked. Contractors were directed to deploy adequate machinery for early restoration. XEN PMGSY Mahore informed that six roads are expected to reopen by this evening, facilitating vehicle movement. In Dharmari subdivision, the Kantha and Sawalkote roads remain closed but are also expected to reopen by the evening. The DC assured that ration supplies in these areas are sufficient and water supply restoration is underway.

Reviewing relief disbursement, the Deputy Commissioner informed that Rs 115.5 lakh has been disbursed so far. She instructed all SDMs to expedite relief case processing to ensure timely financial assistance to affected families. On the education front, the DC reviewed the status of safety audits in schools. The Chief Education Officer Reasi reported that 191 schools have been audited so far. The DC directed that all remaining schools must be audited before reopening. Deputy Commissioner Malik reiterated the administration’s commitment to restoring essential services and ensuring timely relief to all affected communities.