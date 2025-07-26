Restoration of J&K’s statehood people’s right, not favour: Hakeem

Srinagar, Jul 25: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president and former Minister, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, on Friday said the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is not a favour but a constitutional and democratic right of the people. He asserted that the people of the region are the rightful claimants to statehood, which was “snatched away in a wrong manner.”In a statement issued here, Yaseen said, “Statehood is not an election slogan. It is the people’s agenda. It was taken away unjustly, and it must be restored with honour and dignity.”Taking a dig at political parties now demanding statehood, he said, “Those crying on the streets today for the return of statehood were themselves responsible for its erosion. The process of weakening our constitutional position began in 1953 when the Congress changed the structure from Prime Minister to Chief Minister and from Sadr-e-Riyasat to Governor. That was the first betrayal.”Lashing out at Congress and the National Conference (NC), the PDF chief accused them of misleading the people and laying the foundation of constitutional degradation in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Constitution of J&K was slaughtered in 1953, and it was nothing but a political drama,” he said.He added that the 1975 Indira-Abdullah Accord was another major setback for the people. “The people expected that late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah would safeguard Article 370, protect jobs and ensure regional security. Instead, it turned out to be a mere power deal; the fight was for the chair, not the people’s rights.”Yaseen reiterated that the only way to restore statehood is through Parliament and urged the opposition to act rather than protest superficially. “If the opposition is serious, let them bring a resolution in Parliament demanding immediate restoration of statehood. Speeches outside the House won’t help,” he said.The former minister said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have promised the restoration of statehood in Parliament. Now is a good time to act on their commitment and promises, he said.”Although we contested elections and now have our own government, it means nothing without full statehood. We appeal to the PM and HM to restore our statehood with honour and dignity,” Yaseen added.