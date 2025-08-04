Resolution of J&K people’s problems will come from New Delhi only, says Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 03: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said the resolution of the problems of Jammu and Kashmir people will have to come from New Delhi, not from anywhere else. He further said that restoring J&K’s rights will not be a favour to its people; it is New Delhi’s obligation.Apni Party president made these remarks today while addressing a party workers’ convention in Uri, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The convention was attended by leaders and senior party workers from across the Uri constituency.Addressing the occasion, Bukhari urged the Centre to restore the rights of the people. He said, “The Centre — regardless of who was in power — has inflicted several wounds on us. However, it must restore our rights, and that too as an obligation, not a favour.”He urged the Government of India to intervene and ensure that NHPC fulfils the conditions laid down at the time of establishing power projects — including providing benefits to local populations — and that area development funds are properly utilised in the concerned areas.”Have the children of those who gave their land for these power projects received jobs? If not, then provide employment to them as per the conditions laid down at the time of setting up these projects. Similarly, we want to know whether NHPC is properly utilising the area development fund,” he added.He went on to say, “The waters flowing from Jammu and Kashmir have been sold to neighbouring countries for the past eighty years under a treaty. But what have the J&K people gained from this agreement? At least, we should have received free electricity from these waters.”Bukhari said New Delhi has failed to ensure the benefits of democracy reach the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “In 1947, we had chosen to remain with India so that we could enjoy the benefits of democracy, but even that was denied to us for decades. In the 1987 elections, Syed Salahuddin emerged only because he won the election, but someone else was declared the winner. It is only a couple of decades since we have had comparatively fair elections here.”He also accused the ruling NC of fooling people through fake promises. “They (NC) have always misled the people with false promises. This time, they claimed they would restore Articles 370 and 35A and ensure the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. They also promised to provide one lakh jobs within six months of coming to power, along with a certain amount of free gas and electricity to consumers. All these promises were empty—made only to mislead innocent voters and secure their votes.”The Apni Party chief added, “Despite the Chief Minister’s promise, the government has failed to provide safety bunkers for border residents living along the LoC, who remain constantly vulnerable. I assure you that I will bring this matter to the notice of the Lieutenant Governor and ensure that these bunkers are constructed as soon as possible.”Bukhari urged people to vote wisely in ULB and Panchayat elections whenever they are held.