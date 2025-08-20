Residential Houseboat Gutted in Rajbagh Blaze, Gas Cylinders Explode

Srinagar, Aug 20: A massive fire broke out in the early hours of wednesday morning at Zero Bridge, Rajbagh, reducing a residential houseboat to ashes.

According to officials, the fire call was received at 4:45 AM, following which fire tenders from Gawkadal Fire Station and the F&E Headquarter were rushed to the spot at 4:46 AM Accordingly.

Despite prompt response, the houseboat was completely destroyed in the incident. Eyewitnesses said that two LPG cylinders exploded during the blaze, intensifying the flames and causing extensive damage.

Firefighters battled hard to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, no loss of life or major injury has been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.