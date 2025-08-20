BreakingKashmir

Residential Houseboat Gutted in Rajbagh Blaze, Gas Cylinders Explode

Arif Khan
Arif Khan
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 20: A massive fire broke out in the early hours of wednesday morning at Zero Bridge, Rajbagh, reducing a residential houseboat to ashes.

According to officials, the fire call was received at 4:45 AM, following which fire tenders from Gawkadal Fire Station and the F&E Headquarter were rushed to the spot at 4:46 AM Accordingly.

Despite prompt response, the houseboat was completely destroyed in the incident. Eyewitnesses said that two LPG cylinders exploded during the blaze, intensifying the flames and causing extensive damage.

Firefighters battled hard to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, no loss of life or major injury has been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Gunfight rages in Poonch woods, casualties feared
ADGP Jammu chairs security review meeting ahead of Independence Day
Amit Shah to visit Srinagar tomorrow evening
LG Sinha pays tributes to 2001 Parliament Attack Victims
CM Omar Abdullah Sets 6-Month timeline for Review of Reservation Policy
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Elder sister booked for murder of minor sibling in Ganderbal
Next Article INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet in Rajya Sabha LoP’s office today to formulate strategy on Centre’s Bills
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Trump used trade as leverage for Indo-Pak conflict to an end”: White House claims
Breaking National World
Tariq Karra holds telephonic discussion with Rahul Gandhi on Pressing J&K issue 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet in Rajya Sabha LoP’s office today to formulate strategy on Centre’s Bills
Breaking National
Elder sister booked for murder of minor sibling in Ganderbal
Kashmir