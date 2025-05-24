BreakingKashmir

Residential house gutted in Srinagar’s Habba Kadal fire mishap

Agencies
A residential house was damaged in a fire incident in Gadood Bagh area of Habba Kadal on Saturday morning.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that massive fire broke out in the Gadood Bagh area this morning, and soon after fire tenders reached to the spot.

He said that by the time fire tenders reached to the spot, a residential house was damaged, however, due to timely intervention fire was prevented from spreading further.

The cause of fire was not immediately known when the reports last came in—(KNO)

