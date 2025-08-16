National

Resident Commissioner of J&K observes I-Day at New Delhi

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 15: Resident Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, Niraj Kumar, hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at Jammu and Kashmir House, Prithviraj Road, New Delhi.As per a statement issued here, a contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police presented the guard of honour during the event. The ceremony was attended by all the officers and officials of Jammu and Kashmir posted in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Niraj Kumar underscored the importance of responsibility and duty towards the nation. He congratulated the staff for achieving the remarkable progress by upgrading facilities in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar with industry standard guest care, meticulous administration and transparency. He also expressed deep sympathy and offered heartfelt condolences to the victims of the recent cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar. The celebration concluded with the singing of the National anthem

