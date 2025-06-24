Reservation reform not cosmetic, being done with commitment: Sakina Itoo

Srinagar, June 23: Jammu & Kashmir’s Minister for Health, Education and Social Welfare, Sakina Itoo, on Monday said the government is fully committed to equitable reforms, both in education sector staffing and reservation policy.

Speaking to media persons during her visit to Tangmarg, Itoo said that the government has taken reservation matter seriously and is working as per a fixed timeline. “All committees that were formed on this issue were constituted by the Chief Minister. The cabinet gave six months’ time to the sub-committee, and exactly one day bef+62ore the deadline, the committee submitted its report,” she said.

She also said that the cabinet has now forwarded the reservation report to the Law Department for legal vetting. “This is not about what opposition tweets or what is said on social media. This reservation policy is meant for the people. We are serious about it,” she added.

Itoo said that the administration is taking strong steps to rationalise teacher postings, especially in far-off areas. “Wherever there are excess teachers, we are shifting them. Those who have never been to remote areas must now serve there for at least a few years. It is important for those children to get quality education too,” she said.

On being asked about the pressure faced by local education officers and the criticism some of them face from influential sections, she said, “They don’t need any protection. We trust our officers. If they are doing the right work, criticism should not bother them. The goal is to benefit people.”

The minister said the rationalisation drive had been delayed for many years, with transfers and promotions pending for long, but the current government has fast-tracked the process. “Since this government took charge, we gave clear instructions to the department. Promotions (DPCs) that were pending for years have been cleared. Transfer policy, which didn’t exist earlier, has now been enforced,” she said, while congratulating the officials involved.

Itoo added that additional charges have also been assigned where needed, and vacant positions like CEOs and ZEOs have largely been filled. “Earlier, most of such posts were lying vacant. But now, the situation has improved greatly,” she said.