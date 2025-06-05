Reservation panel will submit report on time: Sakeena

Bandipora, June 04: Senior National Conference leader and J&K Minister for Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education, Sakeena Itoo on Wednesday said that a committee set up by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is reviewing the controversial reservation policy and will submit its report before the set deadline.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Bandipora, Sakina said that the government is taking the matter seriously and all public representations have already been reviewed.

In scathing attack, Sakina accused PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of misguiding people on the issue of Kashmiri migrants.

She said that Mehbooba Mufti was using the pain of migrant Pandits to score political points. “Mehbooba Mufti is misleading people by claiming that previous governments ignored migrants. That is not true. Every time there was a budget speech in the Assembly, migrants were mentioned and discussed with seriousness,” Itoo said.

She added that Kashmiri migrants are not exclusive to any party or individual.

“They are not just her people. They are part of every Kashmiri household and identity. We have always spoken for them and stood with them,” she added.

Without mincing words, Itoo blamed the PDP’s time in power for many of the major losses Kashmiris are facing today.

“Today, we are without land rights, job opportunities, or our special status. It is because of the decisions taken during their rule. Because of them, J&K is now treated like just another Union Territory,” she said.

During her interaction, Sakina also praised the upcoming railway connectivity to Kashmir, calling it a “lifeline” for the people. “This railway project is not just a development milestone, it was once considered an impossible dream. Our elders never believed they’d see a train line in their lifetime,” she said.

Highlighting the difficulties people face due to frequent highway closures, she said the railway would bring great relief.

“A small spell of rain shuts our highway and causes huge losses whether to traders, common people, or patients. The railway will help us avoid that suffering,” she added.

Itoo also said that students, patients, and traders who regularly travel outside Kashmir will save time and money once the railway link is completed.

“It will make travel easier, cheaper, and less stressful. It’s truly a big leap forward,” she said.

Responding to public concerns about the shortage of doctors and healthcare facilities, Itoo admitted there were gaps but added that steps are being taken.

“Many doctors who were sitting in offices have been detached and sent back to their original postings. We are trying to plug the gaps,” she said.

She further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, 500 doctors were recently recruited and deployed to underserved rural and remote areas. “The shortage still exists, but we’re working on proposals to fill remaining vacancies. The government has also started reviewing the long-standing ban on post creation,” she said.

Sakina added that the creation of new posts, frozen since 2007, is being actively discussed now. “Wherever there’s a shortage, new posts must be created. The government will take the necessary steps,” she added.

Locals in Bandipora raised several healthcare-related issues during the Minister’s visit, particularly the lack of ENT specialists, surgeons, and diagnostic equipment at the Community Health Centre (CHC).

A woman from the audience shared that the CHC sees nearly a thousand patients daily, but lacks basic services like testing facilities. Sakina acknowledged these concerns and said the government is already making improvements.

“In the past six to seven months, we have focused on strengthening infrastructure. For example, we started a dialysis unit in Hajin,” she said.

She added that diagnostic capabilities were being upgraded with the addition of CT scans, NIAG and CAT labs. “Earlier, some districts didn’t even have CT scan facilities. That’s changing now. These new labs will help detect diseases early,” she said.

Acknowledging that the system isn’t perfect, Sakina said that there are still many gaps in manpower and equipment. But they have made a beginning, and this is a continuous process.

She also said that doctors leaving for higher studies or jobs abroad create fresh vacancies. “Doctors go for MD, PG, or move outside. That opens up gaps again. But we’re continuously recruiting to keep up,” she added.