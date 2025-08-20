Research-driven education key to addressing contemporary challenges, building a knowledge-based society: Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today remarked that research-driven education is key to addressing contemporary challenges and building a knowledge-based society.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing a Two-Day International Conference on Emerging Trends in Multidisciplinary Research (ICETMR-2025), after its inauguration, organized by Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College here today.

MLA Jammu East, Yudhveer Sethi; Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Shantmanu; Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Jammu, Prof. K S Chardrasekar; noted academician of Jammu University, Prof. Rajnikant; Principal, GGM Science College Prof. Romesh Kumar Gupta, eminent academicians, distinguished dignitaries, invited speakers, delegates from diverse disciplines and large number of students were also present on the occasion.

In her Presidential Address, the Minister lauded GGM Science College for its commitment to academic excellence and for providing a platform to young researchers. She highlighted on the importance of fostering innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and critical thinking among researchers and students to prepare them for future global challenges.

The Education Minister also appreciated the efforts of the faculty and administration in nurturing a culture of inquiry and encouraged them to actively contribute towards nation-building through meaningful research and innovation.

While speaking on the significance of this two day conference, the Minister said that this conference is a unique platform for vibrant exchange of ideas and scholarly discussions aimed at uplifting the educational standards of Jammu and Kashmir. She added that the conference will bring together leading academicians, researchers, and experts from across the country and around the globe to deliberate on new frontiers of research, innovation, and knowledge exchange, which will help in shaping the academic and research ecosystem here for a long time.

Addressing the gathering, MLA, Yudhveer Sethi appreciated the College for hosting a conference of such scale, emphasizing the role of youth in shaping a progressive society.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary highlighted the government’s initiatives to promote innovation-driven education across Jammu and Kashmir.

In his welcome address, Principal, Prof.Romesh Kumar Gupta highlighted the institution’s vision of nurturing academic excellence and fostering multidisciplinary learning. He reaffirmed the college’s commitment to empowering students and faculty to contribute meaningfully towards societal progress and national development through quality education and research.

Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Jammu, Prof. K S Chardrasekar spoke in length about the need to strengthen research culture in higher education institutions.

In his keynote address by Prof. Rajnikant underscored the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing research and inspired participants to pursue research that blends scientific innovation with societal relevance.

Convener and Organizing Secretary, Dr. Parshotam Singh Manhas presented an overview of the conference, informing that 178 researchers will present their work during the two-day event while as Conference Coordinator, Dr. Vandana Khajuria highlighted the significance of such platforms in inspiring young minds and encouraging collaborative learning.

On the occasion, the Minister also released the Abstract Book and the College Newsletter, reflecting the scholarly contributions of the participants.

Earlier, the Education Minister e-inaugurated Skill Tower hosting different Skill laboratories, Geography Block, renovated Physics and Chemistry Block of heritage Building, Conference Hall and Browsing centre for the GGM Science College.