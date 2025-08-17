Rescue operations continue in Kishtwar after cloudburst

Security forces have intensified rescue and relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, where a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst on August 14 during the Machail Mata Yatra pilgrimage left around 55 people dead.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Counter Insurgency Force – Delta, Major General A. P. S. Bal, said all the security forces are trying their best to rescue as many people as possible from the area affected by the cloudburst.

Highlighting the Indian Army’s rapid response, he said the army reached the site within 45 minutes of the disaster.

“…All the security forces are trying their best to rescue as many people as possible from the area affected by the cloudburst. We are also providing relief to the local people who have suffered due to this disaster… The Indian Army was the first to respond to this disaster, and they reached the spot within 45 minutes…” Major General Bal told the media on Saturday.

The Indian Army is leading ground operations, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and local administration.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina on Saturday said that a large number of people remain missing as rescue operations continue in Kishtwar district following a devastating flash flood triggered by a cloudburst on August 14 during the Machail Mata Yatra pilgrimage.

Raina said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are personally monitoring the situation.

“There has been a huge loss of life and damage in Kishtwar. A search and rescue operation is being carried out here. A large number of people are still missing. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are personally monitoring the situation. J&K CM Omar Abdullah also visited the spot,” Raina told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday took stock of the rescue and relief operations in the flash-flood-affected Chashoti area of Kishtwar and directed officials to ensure immediate and uninterrupted essential supplies to those affected.

In a social media post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the rescue and relief operations at Chashoti, Kishtwar. I will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods. I’ve also directed the senior officials for immediate relief & uninterrupted essential supplies to the affected.”

Earlier on Saturday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar and met affected families. He confirmed the recovery of 55 bodies so far, with many people still missing.

Expressing deep sorrow, he announced ex-gratia relief from the CM’s Relief Fund: Rs 2 lakh for each deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. The government will also provide Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged, and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged houses.

Instructions were issued for the immediate restoration of affected infrastructure and assured that the government stands firmly with the people in this hour of grief, he said. (ANI)