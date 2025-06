A search and rescue operation was launched on Tuesday in the River Jhelum at Padgampora area of Awantipora to trace a boy feared to have drowned.

Officials told GNS that a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) began combing the river to locate the boy (Identity Being Ascertained) who reportedly drowned in river Jhelum.

Till this report was filed search operation by rescue teams was underway to locate and retrieve the body.

More details are awaited.(GNS)