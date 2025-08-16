Replica of Shri Amarnathji Cave spotlight at Anantnag I-Day celebrations

Anantnag, Aug 15:

A meticulously crafted Janaki depicting the sacred Shri Amarnath Ji Gufa captivated attendees at the Independence Day celebrations in Anantnag, becoming one of the standout features of the district-level event.

The national flag was hoisted by Cabinet Minister Sakina Itoo, who also took the salute at the ceremonial march past. Among the various cultural displays, the Amarnath Janaki drew considerable attention from visitors and participants alike.

Created by volunteers from Panchmukhi Shiv Dhaam Colony, Vessu, under the guidance of the All Minority Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK), the replica was both a spiritual tribute and a symbol of communal participation.

“I’ve been dreaming of creating a replica of Baba Barfani for years,” said Sanjay Koul, one of the organisers and a long-time volunteer at Panchmukhi Shiv Dhaam Colony. “This year, the District Administration gave me the opportunity, and I’m very thankful. I tried to capture the natural beauty of the cave — the Shivlingam, the mountains, the pigeons.”

“Baba Barfani is deeply linked to Kashmir, especially to Anantnag and the Kashmiri Pandit community,” he added. “We’ve done our best to reflect that bond.”

The public response, he said, was overwhelming. “People on the roads welcomed us with flowers. Many were curious at first, but once they recognised the Shivlingam, they immediately connected with it.”

Koul also thanked the Bhajani Committee for their warm reception and expressed gratitude to the District Administration for including the Janaki in the official programme.

“This is a moment of pride — not just for us as organisers, but for our entire community and its cultural and spiritual heritage,” Koul said, extending Independence Day greetings to all.