Renzushah, Salman Sagar pray for Peace & Humanity at Saeh Reshi shrine in Harwan

The foundation stone for a grand new edifice at the historic shrine of Saeh (Lion) Reshi was laid today in Dara, Harwan. The ceremony was led by Khwaja Farooq Renzushah, Chairman of Tasawuf International and the Kashmir Society, and MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar.

According to a statement issued here, The event coincided with the auspicious occasion of the saint’s Urs (annual commemoration) and drew a large gathering of devotees, clerics, and spiritual leaders from across the Valley. The new construction is set to mirror the centuries-old Kashmiri architectural heritage and will surround the ancient sanctum sanctorum (Roza Sharif) of Saeh Reshi, a revered mystic who is believed to have meditated for 12 years in the remote caves of Dachigam and Faqeer Gujri.

Saeh Reshi is remembered not only for his deep spiritual insight but also for the mystique surrounding his taming of wild lions under spiritual sway, a legend still echoed through the valley’s oral traditions. His caves, one in the now-restricted upper reaches beyond Dachigam’s fishery point and another near Bulbulshah Pal at Astan Marag (paragliding point), are considered sacred by followers of different faiths.

While addressing the gathering, Khwaja Renzushah and Salman Sagar paid rich tributes to the saint, emphasizing his legacy of interfaith harmony and peace. Renzushsh highlighted Harwan Valley’s historical role as a confluence of Hindu, Muslim, and Buddhist traditions, calling it “a living testimony to Kashmir’s shared spiritual past.”

He also recalled his time as Srinagar’s municipal commissioner, noting how he and then-Mayor Salman Sagar had pioneered the region’s first polythene ban, a model later adopted by several major Indian cities including Mumbai.

Salman Sagar assured the gathering that developmental works in Harwan Valley would be prioritized, affirming the area’s importance as a spiritual and cultural hub

Prominent religious leaders and community figures also attended the ceremony, including Chairman and Sajjada Nisheen of Saeh Reshi Shrine Jenab Bashir Sahib, Vice Chairman Jenab Nazir Sahib, Imam Aslam Sahib, Imam Aijaz Nizami of Faqeer Gujri Jamia Masjid, Dr. Tariq Chishti Sahib, Mir Abdul Rashid of Burzahama, and Magray Sahib of Shams Sahib Shrine, among others.

Chants of devotional verses and Tasawuf recitations filled the air, marking a day of deep significance for the spiritual heritage of Kashmir.