 Renowned actor Adil Hussain addresses EPFO’S 20th RGDE

New Delhi, July 30: The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment, hosted the 20th edition of its monthly thought leadership series Re-imagining Governance: Discourse for Excellence (RGDE) on 28th July 2025. The session was conducted in hybrid mode, with participation from across the country.According to a statement issued here, celebrated actor and theatre personality Adil Hussain delivered the keynote address on the theme “Speaking to be Understood: From Informing to Connecting.” Known for his work in Indian and international cinema, Hussain engaged the audience through personal anecdotes, theatrical insights, and references from Indian scriptures—offering a deeply reflective take on the art of meaningful communication in public life.He emphasised that communication is an extension of what one feels, and that authentic engagement arises from clarity of intention and emotional awareness. Highlighting that “everyone has a backstory,” he urged public servants to listen with empathy and context. He also noted that gratitude defines a person, and that recognising the human behind every interaction is essential to effective governance.The event was chaired by Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, and presided over by Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS. The session was moderated by Uttam Prakash, Regional PF Commissioner-I and Udita Choudhary, Retired Additional Central PF Commissioner. Launched on Good Governance Day, 25th December 2023, the RGDE series has become a platform for cross-sectoral learning within the public sector. It brings together eminent voices from governance, academia, arts, and civil society to spark dialogue on excellence in public administration.