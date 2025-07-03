Renowned academic G M Bhat, prominent socio-political figures, and activists Join Apni Party

Renowned academic G. M. Bhat, and several other prominent socio-political figures and activists, joined the Apni Party during separate events held at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

On these occasions, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, accompanied by other senior party leaders, extended a warm welcome to Mr. Bhat and the other new members as they joined the party fold.

Bhat has served as Head of the Department of Economics and Dean of the School of Social Sciences at the University of Kashmir and the Central University of Kashmir; he is also a former Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell at the Central University of Kashmir.

He is also a life member of prestigious organisations like Indian Economic Association, Indian Society of Labour Economics, Indian Economic and Allied subjects, and Indian Institute of Public Administration.

Besides Bhat those who joined Apni Party included Hotelier and Rotary member Mohammad Hamza, President Rotary club for Eco Preservation Sujata Saleem who has worked as faculty in Mallinson School, a young entrepreneur Noureen Bhat, and Mohammad Akram from Ganderbal.

Also, several prominent social and political personalities from the HMT area of Srinagar joined Apni Party. They include Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Bilal Ahmad, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, and others.

In another joining programme Prominent socio-political figure Riyaz Ahmad Gorsi joined Apni Party along with his associates.

All these joinings took place at separate events organized at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

On these occasions, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders gave a warm welcome to the new entrants.

Besides the party president, prominent leaders who were present on these occasions included Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chairman Parliamentary Affairs Committee Mohammad Dilawar Mir, President Women’s Wing Dilshad Shaheen, District President Srinagar Mohammad Shafi Mir, District President Ganderbal Javaid Mir, Provincial Vice President Aga Syed Ahmad Al Mosvi, Spokesperson Ishrat Bhat, Provincial Secretary Kashmir Syed Najeeb Naqvi, Provincial Secretary Kashmir Shiraza Malik, Provincial Publicity Secretary Kashmir Muzaffar Ahmad Reshi, Provincial Joint Secretary Aamir Ashraf, Vice president Srinagar and constituency In-charge Shaltang Zafar Habib, District Secretary Shopain and Constituency In-charge Shopain Owais Mushtaq Khan, Constituency In-charge Zadibal Tehseen Farooq, Dr Billal, and others.