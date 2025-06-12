BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsNational

“Remembering D.P Dhar on his death anniversary”: The Diplomat Behind Bangladesh’s Liberation

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Photo/X

D.P. Dhar (Durga Prasad Dhar) (1918-1975) was a key Indian politician and diplomat. He played a crucial role in India’s involvement in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and was a close adviser and confidant of Indira Gandhi.

Dhar held prominent positions, including Ambassador to the Soviet Union and minister in the governments of Jammu and Kashmir and India.

D.P. Dhar was a distinguished Indian diplomat and politician served as the Chairman of India’s Policy Planning Committee. He chaired India’s Policy Planning Committee and played a key role in strengthening Indo-Soviet ties. Dhar represented India at the UN Security Council in 1949 and UN General Assembly in 1952. He served as India’s Ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1969 to 1971 and again from 1975 until his death.

D.P. Dhar played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Soviet Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. He also played a key role in India’s intervention in the East Pakistan civil war, which led to the formation of Bangladesh. His legacy is honored at the Embassy of India in Moscow, where a hall bears his name.

Retired Journalist and public affairs commentator, Shubh Bhattacharya paid tribute to D.P Dhar and wrote in a post on X, “Tribute to D.P. Dhar , who as chairman of India’s Policy Planning Committee crafted the strategy to defeat Pakistan and create Bangladesh in 1971 war, on his 50th punya tithi ( anniversary of his passing away.”

 

 

 

 

Terrorist fires on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar, none injured: Police
Indian community in South Africa to showcase 3D image of under construction temple before PM Modi
Udhampur: People lauds Union Minister Jitendra Singh, hope for his third-time win
Ravi Shastri backs India ahead of electrifying clash against Pakistan
Deputy Chief Minister condemns militant attack in Gagangeer, Ganderbal
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article US pulls out diplomats, military families from West Asia over escalating Iran tensions
Next Article Israel fully ready to launch operation in Iran: Sources
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Delhi HC rejects Shabir Ahmed Shah’s bail plea in NIA case
Breaking Kashmir
PM Modi lauds India’s technological, digital progress in past 11 years
Breaking National
Our relationship with Leh and Ladakh will become stronger: J&K CM advisor Nasir Aslam Wani
Breaking Kashmir Tourism
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, halt Iran strike plans amid ceasefire push
Breaking World