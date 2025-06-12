“Remembering D.P Dhar on his death anniversary”: The Diplomat Behind Bangladesh’s Liberation

D.P. Dhar (Durga Prasad Dhar) (1918-1975) was a key Indian politician and diplomat. He played a crucial role in India’s involvement in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and was a close adviser and confidant of Indira Gandhi.

D.P. Dhar was a distinguished Indian diplomat and politician served as the Chairman of India’s Policy Planning Committee. He chaired India’s Policy Planning Committee and played a key role in strengthening Indo-Soviet ties. Dhar represented India at the UN Security Council in 1949 and UN General Assembly in 1952. He served as India’s Ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1969 to 1971 and again from 1975 until his death.

Retired Journalist and public affairs commentator, Shubh Bhattacharya paid tribute to D.P Dhar and wrote in a post on X, “Tribute to D.P. Dhar , who as chairman of India’s Policy Planning Committee crafted the strategy to defeat Pakistan and create Bangladesh in 1971 war, on his 50th punya tithi ( anniversary of his passing away.”