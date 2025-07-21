Srinagar, July 20: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary, Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Sunday presided over a significant workers’ convention at Lone Mohalla in the heart of Khanyar constituency, drawing a charged response from party workers and local leadership alike.In his address, Alam delivered a measured and impactful speech, underscoring the PDP’s enduring commitment to democratic ideals, inclusive governance and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged party workers to remain focused, disciplined and deeply connected to the concerns of the common citizen.“PDP has always represented the democratic conscience of Jammu and Kashmir. Our journey has been one of dialogue, dignity and development. It is the unwavering support of the people that continues to inspire our mission,” Alam said, according to a party statement issued here.Khurshid emphasised the importance of the upcoming PDP Raising Day as an opportunity to demonstrate collective resolve and organisational strength under the leadership of the party president, Mehbooba Mufti. He called upon the cadre to work with unity and purpose to ensure the success of the event.The convention was attended by several senior and local leaders, including Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Dr Ali Mohammad, Mohammad Shafi Kundanghar, Khalid Mir, Sajad Alam, Mehraj-ud-din Lone, Sheikh Sabah and a large number of grassroots functionaries.Notably, the gathering witnessed an outpouring of enthusiastic support, with workers unequivocally pledging lifetime allegiance to the PDP and expressing unwavering confidence in the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti, the statement said, adding, “They assured Alam of their active participation in all forthcoming party programmes, especially the Raising Day commemoration.”
Remain connected with people: Alam to PDP workers
‘PDP Raising Day opportunity to demonstrate organisational strength’
