Remain alert, follow all advisories: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 3: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Anshul Garg on Wednesday said that the Valley has witnessed heavy rainfall since last night, causing a rise in water levels in South and Central Kashmir, even as the administration has put contingency measures, preventive evacuations and relief operations in place.

He appealed to citizens to remain alert and strictly follow advisories issued by district administrations.

“The rain sequence in South Kashmir has been continuous. During the day, the water levels had receded for some time, but in Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh, which are our two water gauges of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, levels are continuously rising and field teams are monitoring this,” Garg said.

He added that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that rainfall is likely to recede, with further relief expected by evening. “Overall, the situation is under control. But we all need to be very careful and cautious. We must stay away from water bodies and cooperate with field teams, revenue staff, magistrates, police and SDRF. We will continue to respond immediately to evolving situations,” he said.

According to officials, preventive evacuations have been initiated in villages of Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama, while similar measures are being activated in Srinagar city as well. “Wherever needed in Doodh Ganga, sandbagging work is being completed. District disaster teams are in place in South Kashmir’s low-lying areas, and some families have been shifted to relief shelters. The DC Srinagar team has also placed contingency plans in the district,” Garg said.

He added that SDRF, police and magistrate teams are stationed to carry out rescues if required. “Today there have not been any major-scale inundations in Srinagar. If there is a need, rescue teams are in place. Our magisterial teams are alert so that people can be informed in time. As a precaution, people may also shift to safer locations at their level,” he said.

The Divisional Commissioner said that in Kulgam district, nine villages had to be evacuated since last night. “Around 2,500 people were shifted to relief shelters, while some moved to relatives’ homes. The flow in Vaishu Nala was high. In Anantnag and Kulgam, evacuation protocols are in place in low-lying areas,” he said.

The administration has identified more than 300 buildings across districts to serve as relief shelters, with basic supplies including blankets, ration, water and power ensured. “There is no shortage of essentials. As per the Director Food and Civil Supplies, availability of LPG, petrol and diesel is sufficient across the Valley. There is no need for panic buying anywhere,” Garg said.

He added that restoration work on Mughal Road was progressing fast to ensure supply replenishments. “Our health, power and telecom systems are functioning normally. Our coordination mechanism is in place. Emergency Operations Centers are working both at the UT and district levels. Numbers have been widely circulated. People can also contact emergency number 112 if needed,” he said.

Reiterating his appeal for vigilance, Garg said that the situation is being closely monitored and there is no need for panic. “Citizens must remain alert, follow advisories from district administrations, and shift to safer locations wherever asked to do so.”