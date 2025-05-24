Relief for border residents soon as damage assessment nears completion: Omar

Srinagar, May 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the damage assessment of border areas is nearly complete, with reports pending from only two districts. He stated that once the remaining data is received, the government will engage with the Centre to formulate a relief package for the affected residents.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar emphasized the role of an elected government and public representatives in engaging with citizens, addressing their grievances, and working towards solutions. “It is no new story,” he remarked. “We have never promised that all problems will be solved overnight. But we have committed to listening to everyone as much as possible and acting accordingly.”

Regarding the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) works, the Chief Minister said, “The orders have been issued. The work will be undertaken and completed during the season.”

On the issue of damage to residents along the Line of Control (LoC), Omar reiterated, “The assessment is almost done. Reports from two districts are still awaited. After that, we will take up the matter with the central government and prepare a relief package.”

Addressing Rahul Gandhi’s planned visit to Poonch, Omar welcomed the gesture. “He is coming to Poonch, which is a positive step. They are visiting to meet the people and express their sympathy. I am particularly thankful to the Trinamool Congress, who initiated this effort. Five of their members traveled by road to Poonch and have also visited Rajouri. They will proceed to Jammu from there.”

The Chief Minister added, “It is encouraging that they are coming to listen to the people. We feel supported by some during this difficult time.”