Registration & Allocation of Haj Quota for Haj Group Organizers For 2026

With reference to the Ministry’s Circular issued Under Number No.HAJ-15/4/2025-HAJ-MoMA(e-147347) dated 25-08-2025 regarding Combined Haj group operators (CHGO)/ Haj Group Operators (HGO) Policy for Haj 2026 .

During the Haj Review Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Minister for Minority Affairs on 4th July, 2025, it was inter-alia decided that the quota of Indian pilgrims for Haj 2026 would be distributed in the ratio of 70:30 between Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) respectively.

So far Saudi Government has not allocated / communicated the exact quota of Haj 2026 for any country including India. However, to avoid any delay in compliance with the strict timelines from Saudi Government and on an assumption that the quota of India for Haj-2026 would remain the same as Haj-2025, a quota of 52,507 for Haj 2026 is being distributed among the qualified CHGOs, selected during Haj 2025, as per details below.

Reference is also invited to this Ministry’s Notice No.Haj-15/6/2024-Haj-MoMA dated 22.04.2025 in respect of Haj 2025, whereby it was communicated that “The status quo of qualified HGOs (in all categories as per HGO policy for Haj-2025) will be maintained during Haj-2026.

They would be eligible for the same quota for Haj-2026 subject to sufficient quota being provided by Saudi Government for Haj- 2026.

In the UT Of Jammu and Kashmir 14 Companies have been allotted Haj quota for the year 2026.

Only Company Labaika Haj & Umrah Services has qualified as Category I , respectively 9 Companies in Category II Experienced and other 5 Companies in Category II New Applicants , There by making the Private Haj quota to 664 seats .

The list of eligible HGO’s in the UT Of Jammu and Kashmir Who have been found eligible for Hajj 2026 have been allotted Haj quota for the year 2026 under Govt. order dated 25/08/2025. are given here under:

Sr. No File Number CompanyName Quota

1. JK01560725/ Cat 1 LABAIKA HAJ & UMRAH SERVICES 97

2. JK03590725/Cat-II/ Experienced AL HAYAT HAJJ AND OMRAH 46

3 JK03571025/Cat-II/ Experienced UNIVERSE TRAVEL CORPORATION 46

4 JK03664225/Cat-II/ Experienced BEHREEN TRAVELS 43

5 JK03570725/Cat-II/ Experienced AL GHAZALI TOUR & TRAVELS 40

6 JK03611225/Cat-II/ Experienced SAHAR TOURS &TRAVELS 44

7 JK03593225/Cat-II/ Experienced ALHUDA TRAVELS 46

8 JK03558225/Cat-II/ Experienced AL SAFEER TOUR AND TRAVELS 46

9 JK03653125/Cat-II/ Experienced FLY HIGH TOUR AND TRAVELS 44

10 JK03590252/Cat-II/ Experienced GAZI TOUR AND TRAVELS 40

11 JK03610925/Cat-II/New Applicant AL ANSAR TOURS AND TRAVELS 43

12 JK03616125/Cat-II New Applicant ALHARAMAIN HAJJ AND UMRAH SERVICES 43

13 JK03668825/Cat-II/New Applicant JAVID IQBAL AL HARAM TOURS 40

14 JK03602925/Cat-II/New Applicant MADINA WORLD TRAVELS PVT LTD 46