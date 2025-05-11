Refrain from returning to your homes until official clearance: Baramulla police appeals to displaced residents

Baramulla Police in Jammu and Kashmir has appealed to displaced residents to refrain from returning to their homes until official clearance is provided by the J-K Police.

“We urgently appeal to all displaced residents to refrain from returning to your homes until official clearance is provided by the J-K Police,” Baramulla Police said in a notice issued on Sunday.

The police said that the shelling has left numerous unexploded munitions scattered throughout private and public areas, presenting severe and life-threatening hazards to returning civilians.

J-K Police’s specialised Bomb Disposal Squad is actively conducting comprehensive sweeping operations to identify and safely neutralise all unexploded ordnance. These dangerous devices can remain active for extended periods and may detonate with minimal disturbance, posing extreme danger to untrained individuals, said the police.

“Temporary shelter facilities have been established by the District Administration across the district with essential supplies and medical assistance. Please remain at these facilities until

further notice. For emergencies, contact our 24-hour helpline at 112,” the police said.

‘Under current security provisions, unauthorized return to restricted areas is prohibited and may result in legal consequences. These measures exist solely for your protection. Security checkpoints have been established to prevent accidental entry into unsafe zones,” the police added.

Meanwhile, following India and Pakistan’s agreement to cessation of hostilities, the Indian Air Force took its official ‘X’ handle and informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with “precision” and “professionalism.

“They further informed that the operations are still going on and have not finished. A special briefing regarding the same will be conducted in due course, their official ‘X’ post read.

The Indian Air Force also urged everyone to refrain from speculation and disseminate unverified information.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information”, the Indian Air Force said in their official ‘X’ post. (ANI)