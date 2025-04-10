Top Stories

Reflect on values of tolerance & collective well-being: LG

LG attends Navkar Mahamantra Divas celebration

Jammu, APR 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the celebration of Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Raj Bhavan, where he extended his felicitations to citizens from various walks of life, members of the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), and numerous other organizations. Senior officials also joined in the collective recitation of the sacred Navkar Mahamantra.
In his address, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the significance of Navkar Mahamantra, calling it a “unique” mantra with divine essence that has guided seekers and devotees for thousands of years. “Among the many significant mantras, the aura of Navkar Mahamantra is unparalleled,” he said.
He observed that the mantra, one of the most revered and universal chants, inspires inner transformation and spiritual awakening. “Where there is love and harmony, there is God. This is the true power,” the Lieutenant Governor added. “A person is closest to God when their heart is filled with goodwill. It is my firm belief that love, harmony, peace, and compassion are the most precious assets of society. A person with these qualities has the power to uplift humanity.”
The Lieutenant Governor further emphasized the importance of self-discovery and the belief that the true purpose of life lies in selfless service to society and the welfare of all living beings. “When we know ourselves, one thing becomes clear — God has not given us this life for trivial matters. There is a bigger purpose, and that is selfless service to others,” he said.
The global event saw participation from over 108 countries, with people coming together to promote peace, universal harmony, and self-purification. The occasion encouraged individuals to reflect on values such as tolerance and collective well-being.
Also present at the event were Anand Jain (ADGP Armed Police), Rajeev Jain (North India Advisor, JITO), Pankaj Jain (President, SS Jain Sabha), Sandeep Jain (General Secretary, SS Jain Sabha), and representatives from JITO J&K along with senior officials and a large number of people. ANI

