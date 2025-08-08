Red-Letter Day for NCC Cadets of 3 J&K Bn NCC at Annual Training Camp

Udhampur : The annual training camp at Zorawar Training Academy, Udhampur, turned into a memorable occasion for the cadets of 3 J&K Bn NCC as they were honoured by the presence of Major General Anupinder Bevli, VSM, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate JK&L.

The day began with a Guard of Honour presented by the smartly turned-out cadets, reflecting their discipline and dedication. This was followed by a formal introduction of the training staff and high-achieving cadets, who were lauded for their accomplishments.

In a freewheeling and interactive question and answer session, Maj Gen Bevli engaged with the cadets, inviting their views and suggestions to further enhance the quality of training and overall cadet development. He praised the sincerity and enthusiasm of the cadets and emphasized the importance of continued exposure to domain specific learning opportunities.

The occasion was further enriched by the presence of Mr. M.Y. Kichloo, IPS, SSP, CICE JKP, who graced the event as the Guest of Honour. Mr. Kichloo conducted a highly informative and participative session on cyber and mobile security, sharing his vast experience with the cadets in a format designed for impactful learning.

In recognition of his contribution, Maj Gen Bevli presented a memento to Mr. Kichloo and expressed heartfelt gratitude for his valuable engagement with the cadets.

The ADG also commended the achievements of cadets who have excelled in disciplines such as Wushu, Boxing, and Taekwondo, at regional, national and international levels, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence.

The visit of Maj Gen Bevli and the insightful session by Mr. Kichloo added significant value to the ongoing training camp, making it a truly inspiring and red-letter day for all the cadets.