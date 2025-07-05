Record 6,411 pilgrims depart Jammu Base camp on day 3

JAMMU, July 04: A record 6,411 pilgrims departed Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp on Friday morning to undertake the annual ShriAmarnathYatra, marking the highest single-day turnout since the pilgrimage began two days ago. The yatristraveled in 291 vehicles under tight security arrangements.

The convoy included escort vehicles and ambulances to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees throughout the journey.

On the first day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off 5,892 pilgrims from the same base camp, followed by 5,246 yatris who left on Thursday. According to official data, 3,622 pilgrims commenced their pilgrimage via the traditional Pahalgam route, while 2,789 devotees set out from the Baltal route.

Among those departing from the Pahalgam route were 2,715 men, 533 women, 11 children, 310 sadhus, and 53 sadhvis. Meanwhile, the Baltal route saw 2,008 men, 538 women, 26 children, 177 sadhus, and 40 sadhvis embarking on the sacred journey.