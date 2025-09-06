Reckless driving by ‘drug addicts’ puts Srinagar commuters at risk

Follow us on

M Haziq Pandit

Srinagar, Sep 05: Residents across Srinagar have expressed growing concerns over the increasing presence of ‘drug addicts’ on the city’s roads, with many fearing for their safety as intoxicated individuals continue to drive recklessly. Locals say the problem has worsened over the years, with little visible action from authorities to curb the menace.

According to residents, many drivers under the influence of drugs are frequently seen operating cars and bikes without any regard for road safety, putting themselves and others at serious risk. “The issue has been on the rise over the years. These drug addicts, many from influential families, openly drive while intoxicated, endangering their lives and others. Yet, no one dares to stop them,” said Muzaffar Ahmed, a resident of Soura.

“We often see young men speeding through in an intoxicated state, swerving dangerously, and ignoring traffic rules. They behave as if traffic laws don’t apply to them. It’s only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs,” added Asim Bhat, another local.

Many commuters have shared alarming accounts of near-miss incidents, particularly on busy roads. “A few weeks ago, I was walking near Khayam when a young man, seemingly intoxicated, was driving recklessly. He swerved dangerously and almost ran me over. It was terrifying, and I still feel shaken thinking about how close I came to being hit,” said Ihtisham Malik, a resident of Batamaloo.

Furqan Wani, another local, recalled a similar incident on Hyderpora. “I was on my way to work when a biker, clearly under the influence, sped past me without any regard for pedestrians. I had to jump aside to avoid a collision. It’s frightening to see such behaviour, especially in crowded areas,” he said. Shoaib Zargar, a daily commuter from Rajbagh, added, “Their unpredictable driving forces us to brake suddenly to avoid collisions. Such abrupt stops can be extremely dangerous.”

Drivers of public transport have also expressed frustration over the reckless behaviour of such individuals, warning it could have fatal consequences if left unchecked. “We do our best to keep passengers safe, but drivers under the influence act unpredictably. One accident could put everyone in the vehicle at serious risk,” said Zubair Ganaie, a cab driver.

Locals argue that the lack of strict monitoring and enforcement has emboldened such drivers, creating fear among pedestrians and law-abiding motorists. Many have urged authorities to take immediate measures, such as regular patrolling, random checks, and prompt action against those found driving under the influence. “A drug addict behind the wheel is a ticking time bomb, and the lack of enforcement has made these individuals fearless. Authorities need to act decisively before it’s too late,” said Farooq Shah, a resident of Peerbagh. Responding to these concerns, a senior official from Srinagar Traffic Police, requesting anonymity, acknowledged the problem but pointed to challenges hindering enforcement. “We are aware of the issue, but whenever we conduct drives and a driver spots our team with testing equipment, they often flee. Without specific inputs, it is difficult to catch them. We are coordinating with other enforcement departments to make our efforts more effective,” the official said.