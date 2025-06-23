Recently trained DySP passes away due to cardiac arrest

Kupwara, Jun 22: A pall of gloom descended upon Ujroo village in Langate on Saturday following news of the sudden death of 26-year-old Deputy Superintendent of Police (Probationary) Aamir Amin Bhat. The young officer, who recently completed training from Udhampur Police Academy, passed away due to a cardiac arrest while on leave at home for Eid.

Aamir was one of the 2024 JKAS batch’s successful candidates and had already garnered widespread acclaim for his dedication, humility, and academic excellence. He was set to soon join his first official posting.

His death shocked the neighbourhood, with friends and family members making a beeline for the bereaved household. “He promised me so many things,” his sobbing mother lamented, her voice crumbling with tears. “He was full of dreams.”

Scores came to witness the funeral prayers, during which the Handwara Police gave a Guard of Honour. The slain officer was buried in his home village, with mourners terming his death a loss on a personal level for the whole area.

The locals recalled Aamir as a quiet, responsible young man who had stayed humble despite his success. “He was not an officer, he was one of us,” said a neighbour.

His older brother, Danish Amin, had also cracked the JKAS in 2023, and the family was a sign of learning and professional excellence in the valley.

Condolences poured in from members of civil society, colleagues and senior officers, who described the demise as a huge loss.