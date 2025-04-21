Politics

Reasi cloudbursts: Bukhari seeks compensation for affected families

Srinagar, Apr 20: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of five lives caused by cloudbursts in the Ramban and Reasi districts.
Pertinently, two people, including a woman, died and 40 sheep perished due to cloudbursts followed by intense lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi on Saturday evening. Three people were also killed due to a cloudburst in the Seri Bagna area of Ramban district on Sunday.
In a statement issued here, Altaf Bukhari, expressing his profound grief over these tragic incidents, said, “I am deeply saddened to learn that five people — three in Ramban and two in Reasi — have lost their lives due to the cloudbursts since last evening. Also, 40 sheep and goats have died in Reasi, while the severe weather has caused extensive damage to crops and property. These tragic events are truly heartbreaking.”
I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to those affected by these tragedies, he added.
The Apni Party chief urged the administration to ensure adequate financial assistance and compensation to the victims of this weather calamity.

