“Real leader of people” NC Chief Farooq Abdullah mourns Shibu Soren’s demise

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed deep sorrow on the demise of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren.

Speaking with ANI, Farooq Abdullah reflected on the life of the co-founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, highlighting his personal struggles and determination to change people’s lives.

“Shibu Soren was a great leader. He came from a poor family and community, but had the determination in his mind and soul that he would like to change the lives of the poor people. He struggled all his life and came to a position where he became the chief minister of Jharkhand,” Farooq Abdullah said.

The former J-K CM added, “he did everything to see that the downtrodden are brought out of poverty. He was a real leader of the people. Today, with his passing, it saddens us; the nation continues to lose good leaders…He even faced jail and came out much stronger…Today his son is following his path to remove poverty in Jharkhand.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also offered his condolences and said, “I had the opportunity to work with him in Parliament. He made a significant contribution to advancing the JMM government to its current position. His death is a great loss for Jharkhand. I pray to Baba Baidyanath for Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family.”

Additionally, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlighted Shibu Soren’s efforts to bring the most backwards and poor sections of society into the mainstream.

“He was a Chief Minister. For many decades, he worked among the people. He made efforts to bring the most backwards and poor sections of society into the mainstream. I express my condolences for him,” he said.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He served thrice as CM of Jharkhand in 2005, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010.

Popularly addressed as “Dishom Guru,” he cofounded Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato and led the movement demanding a separate Jharkhand state. His dreams of a separate identity for the Jharkhand people came in fruition in 2000.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. (ANI)