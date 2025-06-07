Real Essence of Worship

“Laisal Eid u Liman Labisal Jadeed”, (The festival of Eid is not merely donning new garments), “Inamal Eid u Liman Khaafa Bil Waeed” Rather (It is surely for those who fear the day of great torment”.

“Laisal Eid u Liman Rakibal Mataya, (The festival of Eid is not merely for those who ride horses and cars), “Inamal Eid u Liman Tarakal Khataya” (It is for those who abandon sins)

As these utterances reflect, the real happiness is merely not in celebrating Eid as a festival, rather fearing Almighty in true senses, notwithstanding the fact that “fear should rip the desires and muddens luxuries, so that cherished sins become reprehensible.” The fear of Allah should enable mankind rid itself of envy, hatred, grandiosity. The true essence of Allah’s fear is not merely expensive vestments.

Bounties bestowed by Allah in this world should never symbolize that the Divine power is pleased, albeit, self introspection and moral purification are not the goal to achieve. As the Divine power exhorts mankind “Kulu, Washraboo, Wala Tasrafu” (Eat, Drink and do not make wasteful expenditures), which inter alia, is mostly acted on these occasions, san austerity measures. The mankind is accountable for the wasteful expenditure, neglecting “hakook ul ibad” (Rights of God’s servants).

The real pleasure of worship no doubt should be feeling plight of underprivileged and downtrodden, who struggle for food or cover; it is an introspection as to how a sick or an old person, struggling for a moment of solace to well being, should be feeling on hearing sudden banging of firecrackers; and its lasting effect; not a moment of joy rather an invitation to curse or ill-wish from the Divine power for inflicting such fear to mankind.

This blessed occasion also marks the Haj pilgrimage – rite decreed by God as one of the five pillars of Islam – is not merely a curious exercise, a cosmetic pomp and show or an embodiment of a societal obligation or a gesture of capturing moments at the holy places – rather a mercy chance for eternal salvation and spiritual cleansing as a new born, to err is human.

Then comes the slaughtering of animal– “Ye Faizan e Nazar Tha Ya Ki Maktab ki Karamat Thi, Sikhaye Kis Ne Ismail Ko Aadaab e Farzandi” (Was it fatherly glance or the miracle of Institute- Who Taught Ismail (A.S) the manner of being an obedient child)- An act merely not outward rather a clean intention should be the objective – subordination and sacrifices in various instances of our lives in the path of Divine power, getting rid of animalist desires, fulfillment of rights of mankind and that of toward parents in particular.

“Lain Yanaalallah hu Lahoomuha, Wala Dimauhaa, Walakin Yanaluhu Taqwa Minkum” (It is not the meat or the blood that reaches Him, what reaches Him is the piety).

Conclusion

Every individual has moral and religious obligation to set one’s house right in any domain one has been entrusted upon, pursue every sphere of our life as worship and remain conscious that no command of Divine law is breached.

(The author is Editor at a weekly Kashmiri and hails from Khrew. Feedback: [email protected])