RDD sounds alarm on fake NMMS MGNREGA App, FIR lodged

The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department overseeing the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Jammu and Kashmir has sounded an alarm over the circulation of unauthorized clone applications being misused in place of the official “National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS)” app in the Kashmir division.

According to officials, these illegal applications are being sold to individuals for monetary consideration and are allegedly used to generate fake attendance records of workers under the scheme.

“Such practices not only compromise the integrity of MGNREGA but also severely affect the transparency and credibility of the system,” officials said.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Department has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Cyber Investigation Centre of Excellence (CICE) of the Crime Branch, Jammu & Kashmir Police, against suspected numbers and unknown persons involved in promoting and using these fake apps.

Authorities have reiterated that only the official NMMS application, provided by the Government of India, is authorized for recording attendance under MGNREGA. Any use of clone or unauthorized applications, they cautioned, will invite strict legal action. The Department has also appealed to the general public, especially MGNREGA stakeholders, to remain vigilant and report any such instances immediately to the concerned authorities.

“This initiative is aimed at restoring complete transparency and accountability in the implementation of MGNREGA across Jammu & Kashmir,” the officials said.