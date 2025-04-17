Raw Cricketing Talent in Kashmir Deserves the Spotlight: Irfan Pathan

“There is raw cricketing talent in Kashmir that deserves the spotlight,” said former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan as he launched the EPIC Victory Cricket League (EVCL) in a press conference held at Radisson Rajbagh today.

The league, scheduled from 15th June to 1st July, will bring together young, inexperienced cricketers from Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other regions alongside seasoned domestic players in a unique mentorship-based format.

Pathan shared his excitement about launching the league in Kashmir, a region he believes is brimming with passion and untapped potential.

“We saw it last year ; when young players are given the chance to share the field with professionals, the learning and growth are phenomenal. Kashmir deserves that kind of platform,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for turf pitch development across the Valley, pointing out that many districts still rely on matting wickets. “If we want better cricket, we need better infrastructure,” he noted.

Having visited Kupwara, Baramulla, and other districts in the past, Pathan spoke fondly of witnessing exceptional young talent. “There was a left-arm pacer in Kupwara who stood out. The hunger, the passion — it’s all there. What’s missing is opportunity,” he added.

Pathan also acknowledged the rise of female cricketers from Kashmir, urging that boys, too, be given equal access to private leagues and growth pathways.

He concluded by stressing that while private initiatives like EVCL can unlock potential, cooperation with cricketing authorities is key for long-term success.

The EVCL is being positioned as more than a league — it’s a cricketing movement aimed at empowering grassroots talent and bridging the gap between aspiration and achievement in Kashmir. (KNS)