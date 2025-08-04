RASC Junior, Sub-Junior teams win gold in Roller Skating championship

Jammu, Aug 03: The Junior and Sub- Junior Roller hockey teams of the Roller Athlete Skating Club (RASC)Jindrah won gold in the Jammu Roller Skating championship held at MA stadium here.As per a statement issued here, the Junior (Boys) team was led by Daanial Butt where as other members were Vinayak Bhagat, Shreyasm pargal, Mridul Kohli, Sameer Rahi. The Sub Junior (Boys) team was led by Rajanya Khajuria and other members were Kyran Gupta, Zayafat Kohli, Tarush Gupta, Tabid Hussain and Abhir Singh. During the championship, the roller hockey players of Tiny tots(silver), Cadet boys (Bronze), cadet Mix(Bronze and Sub-Junior(silver) also performed well. The management committee of the Jindrah club advised the players to work hard so that they can improve the medal tally of the club in the future championships.