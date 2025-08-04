Sports

RASC Junior, Sub-Junior teams win gold in Roller Skating championship

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Jammu, Aug 03: The Junior and Sub- Junior Roller hockey teams of the Roller Athlete Skating Club (RASC)Jindrah won gold in the Jammu Roller Skating championship held at MA stadium here.As per a statement issued here, the Junior (Boys) team was led by Daanial Butt where as other members were Vinayak Bhagat, Shreyasm pargal, Mridul Kohli, Sameer Rahi. The Sub Junior (Boys) team was led by Rajanya Khajuria and other members were Kyran Gupta, Zayafat Kohli, Tarush Gupta, Tabid Hussain and Abhir Singh. During the championship, the roller hockey players of Tiny tots(silver), Cadet boys (Bronze), cadet Mix(Bronze and  Sub-Junior(silver) also performed well. The management committee of the Jindrah club advised the players to work hard so that they can improve the medal tally of the club in the future championships.

Cousins from Pampore won gold medals in World MixedBoxing championship
J&K witnessing remarkable transformation in Sports ecosystem since past three years: Bhatnagar
Khelo India Beach Games Volleyball 2025: J&K Sports Council conducts selection trials
Kashmiri Pandit Cricket League: Vimarsh at butchering best; Shubam overwhelms Mussa, Wattal’s fireworks
J&K’s ace cricketer ‘Ian Dev’ hangs up his boots from domestic cricket
Share This Article
Previous Article Preparations underway for martyrs Memorial Football Tournament 2025
Next Article Srinagar Comes Alive as KSL Finale Ignites the Night
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Khyber Cement Super League 2025 : United Elegant FC Clinch Title in Nerve-Shredding Finale
Sports
Srinagar Comes Alive as KSL Finale Ignites the Night
Sports
Preparations underway for martyrs Memorial Football Tournament 2025
Sports
Over 22 cr farmers receive Rs 1.83 lakh cr compensation under PMFBY
National