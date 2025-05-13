Jammu

Rana welcomes ceasefire agreement

Signals relief for LoC victim families

Poonch, May 12: Minister Javed Rana today welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the JKNC’s longstanding commitment to structured dialogue. During his interaction with the media, Minister Rana also hinted at compassionate appointments for the next of kin (NoKs) of victims of cross-LoC shelling.
When asked about potential assistance to victim families, Minister Rana revealed that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has hinted at including these families under the ambit of SRO-43, for which necessary orders will follow.
“There is no alternative to dialogue,” Minister Rana stressed, “War only brings mutual destruction and helps no one.”
Earlier today, Minister Rana, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Advisor Nasir Aslam, along with local MLAs Ch. Muhammad Aktam and Ajaz Jan, engaged with civil society in Poonch, assessing the damage to life and property caused by the conflict.
