Rana visits Kashmir Forest Training School in Bandipora

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited the Kashmir Forest Training School (KFTS) at Chiternar in Bandipora district to assess functioning of the institution and took stock of infrastructure requirements.

During his tour, the Minister held a detailed review of the existing training modules, staff strength, hostel facilities and overall infrastructure of the school. He emphasized the need for modernization and capacity enhancement to ensure quality training for forest personnel.

The Minister assured that necessary upgradation of School’s infrastructure shall be undertaken shortly for which a comprehensive upgradation proposal has already been submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). He assured that the matter will be vigorously followed up for early approval and funding.

Later, the Minister interacted with several public delegations from the area who apprised him of various issues and developmental concerns related to water supply (Jal Shakti), tribal welfare and forest-related matters.

A major concern raised by the locals was the increasing monkey menace, which has been affecting the agriculture and safety in the region.

Taking serious note of the concerns, the Minister issued on-spot directions to the concerned departments to prepare an action plan for addressing the monkey menace and improving service delivery in the sectors highlighted.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment towards ensuring sustainable development and people-centric governance, especially in remote and ecologically sensitive areas.

He was accompanied by MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, who also engaged with the local stakeholders and officials during the visit.