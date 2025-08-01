Rana Visits Eminent Islamic Scholar in Poonch

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today paid a cordial visit to the residence of former Member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Patron of Jamia Zia Ul Uloom, Maulana Ghulam Qadir Banday, in Poonch.

The meeting was marked by meaningful deliberations on a range of pressing socio-political issues affecting the region and the broader community.

During the interaction, the Minister and Maulana Banday exchanged views on the evolving socio-cultural landscape and stressed the imperative need for constructive societal reforms.

The discussion highlighted the critical role of educational and religious institutions in fostering harmony, moral responsibility and progressive thought within society.

The Administrator of Jamia Zia Ul Uloom, Maulana Sayeed A. Habib, was also present on the occasion and shared valuable insights on the ongoing academic and community outreach initiatives being undertaken by the institution.

Rana took the opportunity to enquire in detail about the functioning of Jamia Zia Ul Uloom and its affiliated educational establishments.

He appreciated the institution’s long-standing contribution to the intellectual and moral development of the youth and reaffirmed his support for its continued growth and modernization.

The visit underscored the significance of dialogue and cooperation between public representatives and influential community leaders in addressing contemporary challenges and in shaping an inclusive and reformed social order.