Rana visits Balakote to assess damages caused by heavy rains and landslides

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited Balakote area of Mendhar Sub-Division to assess the damages caused by recent heavy rains.

The torrential downpour had triggered landslides, washed away large portions of land and damaged several houses in the area.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Vikas Kundal, SDM Mendhar, Imran Kataria, and other senior officers from the District Administration, as well as officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)/GREF, the Minister conducted a detailed site visit to all affected locations.

During the visit, he interacted with local residents and took on-spot feedback regarding the extent of the damages.

Following the site visit, the Minister was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner that a preliminary assessment of losses has already been completed and the process of disbursement of compensation to affected families is being initiated.

The Minister assured the public that the Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is committed to extending all possible assistance to the families impacted by the natural calamity.

Rana emphasized that restoration and construction activities in the affected areas will be undertaken in a planned and sustainable manner, ensuring that the local landscape and ecological balance are preserved.

He directed the concerned departments to remain vigilant and continue to provide necessary support, including shelter, medical assistance and other essential services to those impacted.

Addressing a gathering at Village Sangiote, Minister Rana directed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an enquiry into whether GREF made an assessment of soil and fragility of the landscape before earth cutting and excavation, and whether there was any negligence on their part regarding unplugged earth cutting vulnerable to drifting.

He also assured due assessment of losses and payment of compensation to affected families and tasked the District Administration with undertaking a proper restoration plan.

The Minister also directed Forest and Irrigation & Flood Control Departments to take the lead for soil conservation and protection.

Furthermore, he called for comprehensive geological and geotechnical investigations of the affected area, including drilling boreholes to collect rock and soil samples for laboratory testing and analysis, and assessing groundwater depth, quantity and quality.

The Minister underlined proactive approach in responding to natural disasters and ensuring timely relief and rehabilitation for affected citizens and assured that JK Government led by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah is always at the doorsteps to people in any adversity.