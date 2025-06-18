Rana reviews water supply schemes in Pir Panjal region

Srinagar, June 17: Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Ahmed Rana, today conducted a comprehensive review of the functioning of Water Supply Schemes in the Pir Panjal Region in a meeting of officers that he chaired here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting, which was attended by Director Finance, Director Planning, Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of Jal Shakti, aimed to assess the current status of water supply infrastructure and identify areas for improvement.

During the review, the Minister emphasized the importance of meticulous planning for the ensuing year to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents of the region.

He directed the concerned departments to prepare detailed plans, taking into account the region’s specific needs and challenges.

The Minister also stressed the need for regular water quality tests to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the public.

He directed the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) officials to prioritize water quality monitoring and take corrective measures wherever necessary.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects of Water Supply Scheme in the region.

Rana expressed concern over delays and directed the concerned officers to fast-track the completion of these projects, ensuring high-quality workmanship.

The Minister also reviewed the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Pir Panjal Region. He emphasized the importance of community participation and involvement in ensuring the sustainability of water supply schemes.

The Minister reaffirmed the commitment of J&K Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to providing safe and reliable drinking water to the residents of J&K including the Pir Panjal Region.

He assured that his department would work tirelessly to address the region’s water supply challenges and ensure the well-being of its residents.