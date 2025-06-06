Rana reviews Tribal Sub Plan

Srinagar, June 05: Aimed at holistic and sustainable development of tribal areas and communities in J&K, Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Tribal Affairs reviewed Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) submitted by districts across J&K.

Emphasising on inclusive development, he instructed for well-structured TSP with effective execution and monitoring mechanisms.

Directing for strict adherence to NITI Aayog guidelines in funds allocation, he stressed the importance of inclusive growth in each area of social and economic indicators, promoting schemes related to agriculture, horticulture, dairy and sheep development sectors to generate employment opportunities for tribal youth.